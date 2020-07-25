1/1
WHITE, Jean (nee BROWN) It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Jean White announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 17, 2020, as the result of a tragic accident. The angels rejoice as we mourn. Jean was born on April 10, 1930, the youngest of three girls. She leaves behind her son Gary (Jennifer), daughters Brenda (Raymond) and Heather (Joe). Predeceased by her precious son Brian (Dawn). Adored by grandchildren Melanie, Sean, Jesse, Kaitlin, Jason, Daniel, Brad, Joey, Leah, Kevin, Kristen, Kerri and their partners. Lovingly missed by 13 great-grandchildren. Jean was loved by everyone who crossed her path... cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and strangers who inevitably became her friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a burial service will include immediate family only. We ask that you honour Jean with a donation to a children's charity of your choice and an effort to be kind to each other. CU4TEA

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
