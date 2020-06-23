JEAN WILSON

WILSON, JEAN (nee ANTHONY) Passed away peacefully at Village of Taunton Mills, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 96. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Al. Cherished mother to Kevin. Beloved grandma to Tyler and Kyle. Jean was born in Whitevale to Ewart and Jenny Anthony. Loving sister to Marion, Eleanor, John, Joyce, Shirley and Donald. Due to the current health situation, the family will be having a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery on Thursday, June 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 23, 2020.