JEANETTE BROWN

BROWN, JEANETTE Peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July, 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late James Brown. She will be sadly missed by her sister Marie and her brother Martin, along with many nieces and nephews. She will join her parents, and sisters Lucille and Josephine and her brothers Tony and Sam in Heaven. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and nurses at Martindale Gardens. Any donations can be directed to the Milton District Hospital. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
