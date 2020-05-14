BUFFETT, JEANETTE Mom passed away peacefully at home, on April 27, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of Ron, her sweetheart for 62 years. Loving mother of Bruce (Linda), Chris (Tiz) and Ian (Mary Ann). Incredibly proud grandma of Adam, Erica and Jamie. Mom started her career as an elementary school teacher, which ideally suited her patient, caring nature and her lifelong desire to be of service to others. With the birth of her first son Bruce, she began her most rewarding and all-consuming vocation as a mom. She was utterly devoted to her three boys, always ready to help in any way she could, to listen attentively, to support unconditionally and to dispense heart-felt advice (and a freshly baked cookie) when necessary. She modelled and instilled in us the values of honesty, integrity and kindness. Her selflessness, resilience, gratitude and humility were inspirational to family and friends. She was an avid gardener, ardent dog lover, talented singer and passionate political debater. She did everything with great care and commitment, whether it was knitting a beautiful afghan, baking yum-yums, doing an intricate cross-stitch, hosting her bridge ladies, solving cryptic crosswords, or planning the best route to a desired destination. She enjoyed numerous travels with Dad, but she was always happiest at home with her family. She will be deeply, deeply missed and lovingly remembered. A celebration of her life will take place when the quarantine lifts.



