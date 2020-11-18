SLOAN, JEANETTE MARIE (SOROKOLIT) (nee URSULAK) October 27, 1936 - November 9, 2020 Passed away November 9, 2020. Jeanette leaves behind her loving husband Terry, loving children, daughter Tina/Christina (John) Kembi and son Jeffrey (Mitzi) Sorokolit, grandkids Lauren and Christopher. Jeanette was also grandma to Jillian and Alexis and loved by Sandra (Steve) and Karen (Steve). She was predeceased by her mother Mary Ursulak (nee Rusnak) and son Mark William Sorokolit. Jeanette was born in Calder, Saskatchewan, to Mary (nee Rusnak) and John Ursulak in hard times as the first and only child of Mary, oldest of 12, on a prairie farm. Mary raised Jeanette as a single Mom in Toronto, and worked extremely hard, to see that her daughter was cared for and encouraged. Jeanette grew into a beautiful young woman, with grace, sophistication and her own style of glamour. She married Michael Sorokolit, and raised a family, always making sure care and laughter filled the household. She was active in community affairs. Jeanette had a special charm, beauty and smarts that led her to a career in sales and marketing. She made a name for herself and had many dear friends through to the end. Jeanette and Terry married in 2000 and enjoyed traveling and entertaining. Terry was steadfast, taking care of Jeanette to her last day. Jeanette was tiny, beautiful, hard working, energetic, caring, determined, funny and will be missed by all who knew her. Nicknames such as "Sparky", "Energizer Bunny" and "Bumblebee" defined her perfectly. Donations in memory of Jeanette to the Alzheimer Society, will be greatly appreciated by the family. Rest In Peace Sweet Soul



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store