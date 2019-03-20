SAYMAN, JEANETTE MAY (nee HUNT) 1946 - 2019 Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Survived by her husband John. Devoted mother to Doreen (deceased 1970), Chris (Sherrine), Paul (Honey) and David (Fiona). Loving "Amah" to Oakley, Tillie and Kari. Cherished sister to Patrick (Rosita) and Chris (Agnes). Jeanette will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), on Thursday, March 21st from 5 – 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 22nd at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 3898 Highway No. 7 E., Unionville, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Christ the King Cemetery. Memorial donations to The Scott Mission would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019