ARNETT, JEANNE (nee PELZ) Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill. Beloved wife of Rex, for 73 years. Loving mother to sons Michael, and the late Adam. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 4-6 p.m., at L'Arche Daybreak, 11339 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, in the Dayspring Chapel. Funeral mass to be held on Wednesday, September 4th at Our Lady Queen of the World Catholic Church (10411 Bayview Avenue at Redstone Road), at 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, donations to L'Arche Daybreak, 11339 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1L1, will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019