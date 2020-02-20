|
SUTHERLAND, JEANNE DIANE Jeanne Diane Sutherland, 62, peacefully went into the presence of her Lord and Saviour on February 17, 2020 with her family by her side. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 40 years, Paul; her children, Ben, Heather (Patrick), Dan and Kate; her grandchildren, Jack, Kate and Charlotte; her siblings, Judy, Jeff, Janet and John; as well as many extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Bloom. Jeanne was a devoted wife and mother, a proud Nana, and cherished friend. She was a gentle, kind and loving spirit, and a woman of strong faith. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Bridge on Taunton, 95 Taunton Rd. E., Whitby. The family will receive guests from 2:00-3:30 and 5:30-7:00 p.m. A private family memorial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or SickKids.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020