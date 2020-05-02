BURNS, JEANNE DOROTHY (nee KANE) Jeanne passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Born along with her twin brother Joe in Stratford, ON in October 1928, she was the youngest of 9 children, raised by a strong, determined mother, Lillian Kane, who instilled a strong sense of family which guided Jeanne through life. A deep connection to her siblings (Ruth, Ted, Red, Jeff, and especially sisters Mary and Pat) meant the Burns' house on Cranbrooke Ave. in North Toronto was a frequent gathering spot for family celebrations. The Kane family move from Stratford brought Jeanne to Toronto where she attended Northern Secondary and began a long with career at Bell Canada. Married to Tom for 27 years prior to his passing in 1986, she was mother to Colleen, John (Edward), and Paul (Monica). Grandmother to Gareth, Patrick and Abigail, her love and support for her children and grandchildren were unwavering. Not a better mother could be found. A keen traveller and an avid tennis player into her late 70s she enjoyed the company of her bridge clubs, countless friends and wonderful neighbours. The progression of Alzheimer's disease had taken a severe toll on Jeanne over the past decade. Robbed of many of her faculties, she continued to exude the quiet elegance and dignity she demonstrated throughout her life. Her big bright eyes always gave us comfort that she knew she was loved and loved us in return. The family would like to thank Dina Deneau for the incredible care, love and friendship she provided Jeanne over the past number of years, and to the staff at the Salvation Army's Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor for their exceptional care through the years. Recent events have disrupted usual practices but the family will work towards organizing a gathering to celebrate Jeanne's memory and honour her life as things return to whatever our new "normal" will be. In the interim, cremation has taken place. We encourage everyone to recall happy times spent with Jeanne and look forward to when we have the opportunity to gather and reminisce in person. For those who wish, a donation to a local food bank or the Alzheimer Society of Canada in Jeanne's memory would be fitting.



