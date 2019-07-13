RUTHERFORD, Jeanne Edith (nee MILLER) Just five weeks before her 102nd birthday, Jeanne passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She is survived by daughter Marilyn, grandsons Trevor (Christine) Baine, Darcy (Kelsi) Baine and Jordan Quinn; great-grandsons Caelen, Rowan and Tate Baine, all living in Alberta and BC. Her presence will be missed by Kay Jeffery and family, as well as several friends. Jeanne taught primary grades in Etobicoke schools and, in retirement, was an active member and on executives for Rendezvous Club, RTO, RWTO and Trident. She was honoured by the Retired Teachers of Ontario for her many years of volunteer work. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Erindale Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019