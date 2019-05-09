Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNE MARY HUGHES. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

HUGHES, JEANNE MARY Peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, ON. Beloved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Alison and Neil (Denise). Nan of Meagan (Brad), Rhiannon, Geraint (Sam) and Trefor. Grand-Nan to Tiffany. Cherished sister of Sandra (Stan) and aunt to Rhiannon and Barry. Jeanne was the curator for many years at Black Creek Pioneer Village in Toronto, past President of the Ontario Historical Society and member of the Richmond Hill Historical Society. She received the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal from the Lieutenant Governor for her contribution to Ontario Heritage, a Cruikshank Medal, a volunteer award from the Town of Richmond Hill and a 40-Year pin for her volunteer work in Ontario. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Richmond Hill Community Church, Richmond Hill Community Food Bank or the Richmond Hill Historical Society.

HUGHES, JEANNE MARY Peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, ON. Beloved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Alison and Neil (Denise). Nan of Meagan (Brad), Rhiannon, Geraint (Sam) and Trefor. Grand-Nan to Tiffany. Cherished sister of Sandra (Stan) and aunt to Rhiannon and Barry. Jeanne was the curator for many years at Black Creek Pioneer Village in Toronto, past President of the Ontario Historical Society and member of the Richmond Hill Historical Society. She received the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal from the Lieutenant Governor for her contribution to Ontario Heritage, a Cruikshank Medal, a volunteer award from the Town of Richmond Hill and a 40-Year pin for her volunteer work in Ontario. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Richmond Hill Community Church, Richmond Hill Community Food Bank or the Richmond Hill Historical Society. Published in the Toronto Star on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close