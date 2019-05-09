HUGHES, JEANNE MARY Peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, ON. Beloved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Alison and Neil (Denise). Nan of Meagan (Brad), Rhiannon, Geraint (Sam) and Trefor. Grand-Nan to Tiffany. Cherished sister of Sandra (Stan) and aunt to Rhiannon and Barry. Jeanne was the curator for many years at Black Creek Pioneer Village in Toronto, past President of the Ontario Historical Society and member of the Richmond Hill Historical Society. She received the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal from the Lieutenant Governor for her contribution to Ontario Heritage, a Cruikshank Medal, a volunteer award from the Town of Richmond Hill and a 40-Year pin for her volunteer work in Ontario. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Richmond Hill Community Church, Richmond Hill Community Food Bank or the Richmond Hill Historical Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 9, 2019