POTTS, JEANNE 1940 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jeanne Potts on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the age of 78, surrounded by family. Predeceased by beloved husband David Potts, loving mother of Greg, Kevin (Sue) and Derek (Kelly). Cherished grandmother of Eric, Megan, Joe, Stevie, Sarah, Tommy and Carson. Dear sister of Celina, Sophie (deceased), Lee, Marie and cousins Stella and Mary. Jeanne will be fondly remembered by many close nieces, nephews and friends. Jeanne's thoughtfulness, sharp wit and unique sense of humour will be fondly remembered. A special thank you to the wonderful nurses, PSW's and staff at Stillwater Creek Retirement Home and the ACE unit of the QCH in Ottawa. Those wishing, memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019