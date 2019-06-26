Di FONZO, Jeannette (nee FARRO) Peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her 89th year, at Etobicoke General Hospital. Beloved wife of John, a love story shared for more than 65 years. Dear mother of Phillip (Sheila), Joanne, John (Lee), Nancy (Brian) and Christopher. Proud and devoted grandma of Rachel, Christina, Jonathon, Joshua and David. Great-grandmother of Connor, Andrew, Nathan, Benjamin and Molly. Cherished sister of Florence (Joseph) Chiappetta and Ralph Farro. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019