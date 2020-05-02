FICE, JEANNETTE JACQUELINE (nee VANDERKOOY) May 26, 1930 - April 19, 2020 On April 19, 2020, we lost our dear mother and grandmother in her 90th year. Jean, Jan, Jeannette (nee VanderKooy) was born May 26, 1930, in Toronto on Greenwood Avenue. Mom was a proud Bell pioneer and member of Birch Cliff Bluffs United Church. Cherished Mother of Linda (Dierdre) and Jack (Heather) and loving Gramma to Charlotte and Adele, whom she adored and mother-in-law to Kimberley. Dear sister of Paul (Dianne) and predeceased by brothers, Jack (Eleanor), Dick (Mabel), Tom Clark (Kay) and Roy Clark (Chris). Aunt to Derek (Donna), Jean Paul, John Richardson (Lois). Jean's memory will be held dear in the hearts of her extended family, friends and adopted Bradbury family. She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humour, joyful nature, positive attitude, enthusiasm for life, artistic creativity and generosity. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the compassionate people who cared for mom at the Ina Grafton Gage Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Birch Cliff Bluffs United Church, 33 East Road, Toronto, M1N 1Z9 or to Ina Grafton Gage Home, 40 Bell Estate Road, Toronto, M1L 0E2, or in lieu, a kind gesture or deed for a friend would be a fitting tribute. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





