MAXTED, JEANNETTE MADELEINE (nee GAGNÉ) Born July 9, 1923, deceased February 25, 2019. May be remembered in the Port Credit community as proprietor with her husband William of Maxted's Pharmacy on Lakeshore Road from 1956 through 1988. Will be sorely missed by her son Mark, his wife Cynthia, grandchildren Cassandra, Meaghan and Elliot, nieces Joan and Jan Sheltinga and cousin Lucille Greer. Mrs. Maxted is resting at the funeral home of Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd. on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Mary Star of Sea Catholic Church, 11 Peter St., Mississauga. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations to the charity of choice would be appreciated.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNETTE MADELEINE MAXTED.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019