OBNEY, Dr. Jeannette December 29, 1946 - October 16, 2020 Jeannette Marion Obney died peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded as she was in life by the love of her six children and her husband of 48 years, Dr. Peter Frost. She will be remembered by many for her long career as a physician, known for her kindness, commitment and her genuine empathy for her patients. Jeannette's true vocation, however, was as an extraordinary mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed by her children: Michael (Melissa), Alison (Lance), Heather (Peter), Christopher (Jessica), Ashley (Travis) and James (Melissa). To the grandchildren who knew her affectionately as Gaga, she is irreplaceable. But in all of them - Cassandra, Hayden, Thea, Gabriel, Gillian, Robert, Nicholas, Mia and Everett - she lives on. Welcome to Paradise, Gaga. Rest in peace and please leave the door open for the rest of us. Memorial donations can be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre - Foundation (https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute
). Online tributes at www.rskane.ca