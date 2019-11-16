GORMAN, Jeannine Peacefully passed away at the Trillium Hospital Mississauga on Monday, November 11, 2019. Jeannine Gorman (nee Fournier) in her 87th year; beloved wife of the late Frank Gorman. Loving mother to Deborah and her husband Glenn Foley and grandmother to Hilary. Dear sister of Shirley and her husband Ron Struthers. Will be sadly missed by Goddaughter Sandra, niece Cynthia and their families. Jeannine was a longtime employee of Robert Simpson Co., and then Hudson Bay at Sherway Gardens. Friends will be received on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. Ridley Funeral Home, Toronto. Funeral Mass on Monday, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, Port Credit. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019