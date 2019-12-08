JEFFREY BLAIR MANDERSON

Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Obituary

MANDERSON, JEFFREY BLAIR December 7, 1964 - December 6, 2019 It is with deep sorrow the family of Jeffrey Blair Manderson announces his passing at the young age of 54, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Loving father of Brayden and Baylee. Brother to Craig (Valerie), Sue (Stephen), Glenn (Gwen), Nanci (Paul), Scott, Chris, Kathy (Tony), and Lindy (Gerry). Uncle to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews across Canada. He will also be missed by his many friends and extended family. For visitation and service details, please refer to Kipling Chapel: www.newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 8, 2019
