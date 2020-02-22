Home

DEEBANK, Jeffrey Peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2020 in his 59th year. Beloved son of the late Christopher and Margaret (nee McQuillan) Deebank. Wonderful brother to Ross and his wife Doris, Ronald and his wife Mary Ann, Lynne and her husband Stefan Nasner. Beloved uncle of Jason, Craig, Kyle, Olivia, Sabrina, and Melissa. Our Jeff faced a lifetime of challenges with disabilities and health issues yet remained the most positive, friendly, and helpful person we have ever known. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations may be made to The Hospital for Sick Children.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
