GOLDE, Jeffrey It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Golde, age 71, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Jeffrey passed peacefully in his sleep. His loving wife, Lois was constantly by his side during his illness. Jeffrey was devoted to the love of his life, Lois, and she was devoted to him. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on June 29. Loving father to Christopher (Adrienne) and Rebecca. Proud grandad of Carissa, Aiden and Nyla. Loyal brother to his twin brother, Stephen (Vicki), of Arizona and remembered by his older brother, Roger (Mavis), of Spain. Remembered fondly by Lois' family members, neighbours, and numerous friends, as well as members of the North Shore Amateur Radio Club, East Enders Car Club, Rolls Royce Owners and Enthusiasts Club, Ontario MGT Register, colleagues of the Ontario Science Centre, and Hearth Place. A private service, by invitation only, for family and close friends will be held at the Beacan Presbyterian Church in Beaverton, ON followed by committal at the South Eldon Cemetery. Attendance is greatly restricted due to the COVID outbreak and we appreciate your understanding and observance of these restrictions. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Jeffrey to the Hearth Place would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.mangan funeralhome.com