JEFFREY MARK GAHAN
GAHAN, JEFFREY MARK It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mark, who died peacefully at Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved brother of Brian, Mary, Catherine Cordingley (David - predeceased) and Sheilagh Chisholm (predeceased). Cherished uncle of Kevin (Lindsay), Neil, Christa (Philip) and Robert. Much loved great-uncle of Reed, Kaden, Jacob and Kathryn. Our family is grateful for the compassionate care and support from Dr. Singh, nurses Tracey and Lara, and the staff at Stedman Community Hospice. A special thank you to family and friends for their love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stedman Community Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family to honour Mark's memory. Wish respect to Mark's wishes, there will be no service. He will be laid to rest privately at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
