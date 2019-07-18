SWITZER, Jeffrey Maxwell It is with great sadness the Switzer Family announces that Jeffrey Maxwell (Max) Switzer, age 30, died of accidental drowning on July 15, 2019. Max is survived by his father John, step-mother Gigi, 2 sisters: Victoria and Valerie and 2 brothers: John Junior and David Grafton. Born in Florida to Lynn Stoll-Switzer, who formed the foundation of his character and strong charisma. Max will be remembered most as someone who inspired. A young man who everyday lived with optimism. Max listened first and regardless of the challenges he faced, was guided by his unwavering concern for others. Max will be sorely missed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019