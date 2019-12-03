LESONSKY, JEFFREY MICHAEL 1945 - 2019 Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at age 74. Devoted husband and partner of Peggy for 27 years. Proud and loving father of Carolyn Lesonsky, and Rhonda Lesonsky and Mike Brundage. Wonderful stepfather of Jill and John Conley, Lisa and Dan Balm and Drew Harmer. Loving Zada of Alexandra, and Noelle. Dear brother of Francine Harvey and Ray King, uncle of Joseph Feller and Gerrie Goldbaum, brother-in-law of Judy Wolfe. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 21 Wozniak Cres., Markham. Memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation 416- 946-6560. "Jeff, you are our champion. You are loved and will be missed very much."

