JEFFREY NEIMAN

NEIMAN, JEFFREY Suddenly on Friday, December 27, 2019. Dearest son of Myrna Webber. Beloved husband of Wendy Neiman. Loving father of Ryan, and Sara. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Bonnie-Joy Neiman and Fred Coletta. Jeff will also be sadly missed by his extended family in Montreal, his many friends and colleagues. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cardiac Kids, www.cardiackids.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019
