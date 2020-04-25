PINKERTON, JEFFREY "JEFF" January 1, 1981 - April 15, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Jeff Pinkerton at the age of 39 years. Loving father to his two children: Logan and Cecily. Beloved son of Jeff and Patricia Pinkerton and brother Tyler. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by all his family, friends, co-workers and all the other people he touched in his life. He spent summers and weekends at the cottage with children, family and friends, enjoying the Bay. He loved his children, was an avid reader and was fun to be around. One of his favourite things was his annual trip to the Air Show with longtime friends and all the kids. He will always with us. Thanks to everyone for your support and well wishes. Due to the current situation, a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. The path to the higher ground can be unsure but we know you are on your way. May you Rest In Peace, Love, Mom and Dad

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store