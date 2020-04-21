WILLIAMS, JEFFREY ROBERT May 7, 1972 - April 14, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected death of Jeff at his home in Toronto as a result of a stroke. Beloved son of Sid and Flo. Loved by his brother Tim, his sister-in-law April, and his nephews Justin and Owen. Predeceased by his brother Scott. There will be a private cremation and interment that will take place at Spring Creek Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family asks, that if you wish, that you make a donation in his memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be left for the family at glenoaks.ca under obituaries.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.