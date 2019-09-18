Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEM MASON. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Obituary





MASON, JEM (nee BOSTON) The family of Jem Mason announces, with deep sorrow, her passing on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Jem was born in Plaisance, Guyana, South America, on February 23, 1936. Jem was the second of five children born to Bertram and Christabel Boston. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Derrick Boston, Penelope Boston and Joy Grant, and GiGi, her dear puppy. Jem attended Bishop's High School for Girls in Guyana, South America and subsequently obtained a General Certificate of Education in Oxford, England. She furthered her education and found a passion for nursing, completing her training at Black Notley Hospital in Braintree, Essex, England in 1959. She received the status of a State Registered Nurse in 1960 from The General Nursing Council for England and Wales. As the nursing profession has many facets of caring, Jem quickly took an interest in Midwifery, and completed additional training at Whitington Hospital in 1960 and Hillingdon Hospital in 1961. After becoming a State Certified Midwife, Jem cared for both women and their newborn babies at St. Mary's Hospital in Manchester, England. Her ever-present appetite for knowledge acquisition propelled her to complete additional certifications in Abnormal Obstetrics, Contraceptive Techniques. In 1970, Jem moved to Toronto, Ontario and began to work as a registered nurse in ante-partum, post-partum and general nursing units. She then began a long career with Scarborough General Hospital as the Assistant Head Nurse in Obstetrics. Following completion of Nursing Unit Administration coursework, she was promoted to the Head Nurse of the Obstetrical Suite at Scarborough General Hospital. Jem married Mr. John Lloyd Mason on April 8, 1978. They enjoyed 41 years together. Jem was a proud member of the Masonic Temple. She cared for both her mother and father until their passing. In the latter years of her career Jem focused on the care of the elderly population. She became a nurse for home healthcare, helping to maintain independence for those aging in their homes. Jem's holistic views shaped her practice of nursing in all facets, allowing her to skillfully assess their needs and advocate for them along the way. Her generosity extended beyond the nurse patient relationship. She is remembered as a wonderful wife, sister, aunt and friend. She did not have children of her own, but "adopted" some and took care of all those who she encountered, whether they were friends, family or acquaintances. Jem's life was one of love and service and she will be sorely missed by her husband, John Lloyd Mason (Toronto), her brother, Mervyn Boston (PA); her nieces and nephews, Derrick BostonII (CA), Nicholas Boston (NY), Umar Boston (TN), Tomo Boston (Australia), Dana-Te Boston (Australia), Sarah-Penelope Grant (CA) and Samantha Grant (CA); Charwyn Boston (Toronto), Guy Boston (FL), Gaye Boston (Toronto), Renagi Boston (Toronto), Jonquil Michael (PA), Joshua Boston (PA) and Patrick Lee (Toronto); and her cousins Ingrid deRushe (Holland), Carl Scholl (Curacao), Carol Scholl Lewis (TX), Marva Cummings (CT), Patsy Telford (England), Lennox Dowridge (NY), Annette Younge (CA), Gem Cameron (NY), Andrew Boyce (England), Michael Boyce (England) and Graham Boyce (Hamilton). The family wishes to recognize her adopted children, Alice and Felix, who were very near to her heart, and would like to thank the PSW aides who assisted her in her home each week. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 20th. A funeral service for Jem will take place in the chapel on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

