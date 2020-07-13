1/
Jemima (MAY) WYLLIE
WYLLIE, Jemima (MAY) (nee AITKEN) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, at Credit Valley Hospital, on July 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Linda Thomson (Tom), Sandra Godden (Randy) and Stephen (Urszula). Loving grandmother to Kimberly (Alex), Matthew (Sharon), Michael (Rudi) and step-grandchildren Kent (Laura), Rob (Stephanie), Aleks and Kamila and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John, to whom she was married for 57 years, her twin brother George Aitken, her brother-in-law Bill Wyllie and her sister-in-law Isa Armstrong. She is survived by her brother-in-law Ken Wyllie (Ann) and her sister-in-law Mary Aitken. She will be dearly missed by many loving friends and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of May Wyllie, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS AND PRAYERS

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 13, 2020.
