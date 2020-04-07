|
CHRISTODOULOU, JENIFER LYNDALL (nee BROWN) Born in Livingston, Rhodesia, Jenifer had a passion for travel, Opera and Ballet, she was a great supporter of the arts and enjoyed many types of volunteer work. As a young adult, she was determined to work and travel her way throughout the British Commonwealth. After working, for a time, in London, England, as a florist, her odyssey was delayed in Kingston, Ontario, when she met her future husband John. She raised three loving children, Mike, Nicholas and Stephanie (Peffer) and had four grandchildren, John, Kate, Andrew and Amelia, who along with Nancy and Dean, her daughter-in-law and son-in-law, miss her terribly. After her children grew up, Jenifer continued her journey, exploring the world by plane, boat and cruise and by the time the effects of a stroke slowed and ultimately ended her exploration, she had seen more of the world than most people could dream of. Due to COVID-19, a family only service will occur on Wednesday the 8th of April. In honour of her memory, our family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to your local hospital to help the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020