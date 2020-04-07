Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JENIFER CHRISTODOULOU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENIFER LYNDALL CHRISTODOULOU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENIFER LYNDALL CHRISTODOULOU Obituary
CHRISTODOULOU, JENIFER LYNDALL (nee BROWN) Born in Livingston, Rhodesia, Jenifer had a passion for travel, Opera and Ballet, she was a great supporter of the arts and enjoyed many types of volunteer work. As a young adult, she was determined to work and travel her way throughout the British Commonwealth. After working, for a time, in London, England, as a florist, her odyssey was delayed in Kingston, Ontario, when she met her future husband John. She raised three loving children, Mike, Nicholas and Stephanie (Peffer) and had four grandchildren, John, Kate, Andrew and Amelia, who along with Nancy and Dean, her daughter-in-law and son-in-law, miss her terribly. After her children grew up, Jenifer continued her journey, exploring the world by plane, boat and cruise and by the time the effects of a stroke slowed and ultimately ended her exploration, she had seen more of the world than most people could dream of. Due to COVID-19, a family only service will occur on Wednesday the 8th of April. In honour of her memory, our family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to your local hospital to help the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENIFER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -