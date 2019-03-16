EVANS, JENNIE Aunt Jennie passed peacefully away at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Predeceased by husband Jack, son Paul and daughter Theresa. She was much loved by her nephews John and Grant Blazina and their families; and grandnieces Roben, Nichole and Jennifer Ivens. All of us will miss her very much. An interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Pine Hills Cemetery, to be followed by a Celebration of Life for Theresa and Jennie.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019