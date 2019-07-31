Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENNIE FARKAS. View Sign Obituary

FARKAS, JENNIE January 1919 - July 2019 We are sad to announce that our mother, Jennie Farkas (Sitarski), has passed away. On July 17th, life changed for Jennie when she suffered two strokes which left her blind, confused and generally weak. Until then she walked accompanied up and down the street with her walker and participated in the daily activities at her retirement home, especially enjoying yoga and winning at Bingo. She passed away on July 28th, after a short stay in Sunnybrook Hospital where she was well cared for. Jennie Farkas was one of six siblings (Julie, twins Jean and Josie, Walter and Ed). Their parents (Mary Gwowdz and Joseph Sitarski) both emigrated from rural Poland, and met and subsequently lived in Toronto. Jennie and husband Frank Farkas (deceased in 1989) had three daughters, Susie (married to Bill Day), Lorraine (married to Peter Larson) and Barbara (Jai), had five grandchildren, Timothy Day, Dan and Rob Larson, and Rita and Suya Farkas, and had six great-grandchildren. In her early motherhood years, she loved sewing and smocking dresses for her daughters. Jennie was a terrific cook, especially of Polish and Hungarian dishes. In her early senior years, she spent much of her time at the seniors centre doing needlework projects. Her favourite activity was making perfect apple pies for the annual church bazaar. In her retirement home, she was known as "someone who spoke her mind". The highlight of her last year was her 100th birthday party in January, with close family. She was thrilled to receive a framed certificate of birthday greetings from the Queen. We would like to thank the staff of The Millwood retirement residence for the wonderful care they provided during her 10 year stay. She will be buried beside Frank at York Cemetery. There will be no funeral service.

