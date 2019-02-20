JENNIE LOUISE SAMARCO

SAMARCO, JENNIE LOUISE At the age of 91, passed away at the Brampton Civic Hospital on February 19, 2019. Reunited with her beloved husband Benny and eldest child George. She leaves behind four daughters Lucy, Linda, Donna and her husband John and youngest daughter Sandra. Nana will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Family and friends will be received at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (east of Dufferin St., 416-654-7744), on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019
