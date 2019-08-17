Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENNIFER ANN LANDA. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

LANDA, JENNIFER ANN July 23, 1987 – August 11, 2019 A cherished daughter, sister and friend, Jenn left this world peacefully with her family by her side, at the age of 32, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She leaves behind her parents Alice Landa (Gene Meandro) and Gary Landa (Anne Verstraete) and her brothers Michael and Chris Landa. Jenn was a caring, compassionate and strong young woman, who loved people, food and life. When diagnosed with cancer at the age of 26, she faced it with tenacity, humour and grace and was determined to continue to live life to the fullest. She was a fierce advocate of breast cancer awareness and her beautiful smile will forever warm our hearts. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Doctors and staff at Mount Sinai Hospital Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre. A visitation will be held at Turner and Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, Ontario, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 immediately followed by burial at Park Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at Islington Golf Club, 45 Riverbank Drive, Etobicoke, Ontario, from 6:00 - 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Memories will be shared at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jenn Landa Breast Cancer Fund

LANDA, JENNIFER ANN July 23, 1987 – August 11, 2019 A cherished daughter, sister and friend, Jenn left this world peacefully with her family by her side, at the age of 32, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She leaves behind her parents Alice Landa (Gene Meandro) and Gary Landa (Anne Verstraete) and her brothers Michael and Chris Landa. Jenn was a caring, compassionate and strong young woman, who loved people, food and life. When diagnosed with cancer at the age of 26, she faced it with tenacity, humour and grace and was determined to continue to live life to the fullest. She was a fierce advocate of breast cancer awareness and her beautiful smile will forever warm our hearts. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Doctors and staff at Mount Sinai Hospital Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre. A visitation will be held at Turner and Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, Ontario, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 immediately followed by burial at Park Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at Islington Golf Club, 45 Riverbank Drive, Etobicoke, Ontario, from 6:00 - 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Memories will be shared at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jenn Landa Breast Cancer Fund http://supportsinai.ca/ jennlanda would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close