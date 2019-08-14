KHAYAT, Jennifer Surrounded by family and friends, Jennifer, affectionately known as Vievers, age 43, passed away on August 12, 2019. She will be forever missed as the beloved friend (37 years) and wife (14 years) of Wiz and supermom to her 'habibis': Kaiden (age 10), Cole (age 7) and Cooper (age 4). Being a mom was her greatest joy in life. Jen is remembered as the heart and soul of her family and friends. Jennifer is the beloved daughter of Linda and David Dean, granddaughter to Mildred Cope, sister to Jeff (Caitlin) and John (Cynthia) and as aunt to Max, Sophia and Hadley. Daughter-in-law to Huda and Jan Khayat, sister-in-law to Rasha (Aldo) Angel and Eva (Luke) Kyleman and aunt to Madeleine and Naomi Angel and Sahara, Victoria and Jackson Kyleman. Jen is the adored niece of Craig (Wendy), Karin (Mike), Laury (Wendy) and Paula (Steve). Family and friends mattered the most to Jen. Jen dedicated her entire career to social work, the vast majority at the Children's Aid Society of Toronto. Jen lived by the motto of "Celebrate Everything", and she did with enthusiasm. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th. A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Jennifer will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 1300 Leslie Street, Toronto, M3C 2K9 on Thursday, August 15th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Share Food Bank at 33 Overland Drive in Don Mills would be appreciated, or reach out to the family for directing funds to the Masibambisane Children Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa where Jen volunteered. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. *Celebrate Everything*
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019