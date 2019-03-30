ROBERTSON, JENNIFER It is with inexpressible sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer, on March 24, 2019. She is the adored daughter of Clare Robertson, beloved daughter of Allan and step- daughter to Gail Robertson. Cherished sister to Julie Hepner (Richard) and loving aunt to Alexander and William Hepner. Her nephews brought her abundant joy and happiness. Beloved cousin to Kate and Jeff Hewat, niece to Ron and the late Jane Hewat, Richard and Eleanor Edwards. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Jennifer's memory to the Etobicoke Humane Society would be appreciated. Jennifer was an avid animal lover. Forever loved.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019