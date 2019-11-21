SLEIGHTHOLM, JENNIFER Peacefully on November 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Best friend and love of Ron for 50 years. Mum of Jonathon and Pamela/Badih Schoueri. Nana of Colette and Olivier Schoueri. Daughter of Ida Greaves. Sister of Ian/Lorraine Greaves and Angela/Bill Greer. Sister-in-law of Robert Sleightholm and Jean MacDonald. Auntie of Alison and Gillian Greaves, Ewan Greer. Teacher, friend, confidant and traveller, at times intrepid. Fondly and lovingly remembered. Family celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019