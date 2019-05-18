Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenny MERRALL. View Sign Obituary

MERRALL, Jenny (nee LEWIS) December 21, 1925 - May 16, 2019 Jenny Merrall, at London's Victoria Hospital, following complications from surgery. Resident of Henley Place Nursing Home and previously Longworth Retirement Village in London. Jenny was a longtime resident of Kleinburg, ON. Predeceased by parents Bill and Margaret Lewis, husband of 50 years, Harry (1997) and sister Daisy (2016). Survived by her children Greg (Lis Kippers), Sue (Ian Kirkland) and niece Christine White. Grandchildren Alana, Alyssa (Matt McCarthy), Connor and Martha. Great-grandchildren, Avery, Noah and Tyson. Cremation has taken place. At Jenny's request, there will be no service.

MERRALL, Jenny (nee LEWIS) December 21, 1925 - May 16, 2019 Jenny Merrall, at London's Victoria Hospital, following complications from surgery. Resident of Henley Place Nursing Home and previously Longworth Retirement Village in London. Jenny was a longtime resident of Kleinburg, ON. Predeceased by parents Bill and Margaret Lewis, husband of 50 years, Harry (1997) and sister Daisy (2016). Survived by her children Greg (Lis Kippers), Sue (Ian Kirkland) and niece Christine White. Grandchildren Alana, Alyssa (Matt McCarthy), Connor and Martha. Great-grandchildren, Avery, Noah and Tyson. Cremation has taken place. At Jenny's request, there will be no service. Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close