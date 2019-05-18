MERRALL, Jenny (nee LEWIS) December 21, 1925 - May 16, 2019 Jenny Merrall, at London's Victoria Hospital, following complications from surgery. Resident of Henley Place Nursing Home and previously Longworth Retirement Village in London. Jenny was a longtime resident of Kleinburg, ON. Predeceased by parents Bill and Margaret Lewis, husband of 50 years, Harry (1997) and sister Daisy (2016). Survived by her children Greg (Lis Kippers), Sue (Ian Kirkland) and niece Christine White. Grandchildren Alana, Alyssa (Matt McCarthy), Connor and Martha. Great-grandchildren, Avery, Noah and Tyson. Cremation has taken place. At Jenny's request, there will be no service.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019