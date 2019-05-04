Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JENNY PAUK. View Sign Obituary

PAUK, JENNY (nee TERLEGAN) 1924 - 2019 GOODNESS DEFINES HER Jenny valued family and helping others above all else. On April 28, 2019, at age 94, Jenny's beautiful life of kindness and caring reached its end, leaving behind the wonderful legacy of a devoted and outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, friend, mentor and confidante. Born in downtown Toronto in 1924 to newly arrived Ukrainian immigrants, Peter Terlegan and Anielia Strilkivska, along with brother Bronko, Jenny grew to witness and experience the phenomenal transitions of the city she so adored. Her enthusiasm for all that Toronto offered was great - from High Park to Harbourfront, walking tours, concerts, galleries, theatre and fireworks! She was a proud city citizen who also came to embrace cottage life at Lake Kawagama in Haliburton. In 1943, Jenny married her lifelong sweetheart, Alex Pauk (1924-1983) whom she met on historic Draper Street where she lived. Together they raised five children who will forever cherish their mother's gift of life: Alex (Alexina Louie) and granddaughters Jasmine (Alexandr Milovanov) and Jade (Chris Neima); Jo (Derek Penney 1933-2018); Donna (1948-2008); Jim (Cathryn Dajka); and Ron (Ann Marie Paixao). Into her 90's, Jenny was still pursuing her passions and interests which over the years included arts and entertainment, politics and history, reading, travel and touring, Continuing Education Courses at Ryerson University, yoga classes and walking her 3,000 steps a day. With a genuine warmth, curiosity for life, independent spirit and energetic personality, Jenny cultivated many lasting and treasured friendships that provided her with constant pleasure. Her sharp wit and memory also kept everyone on their toes right up to the end. Jenny passed away in her home with loving family by her side. She requested cremation and will join her husband, Alex and daughter, Donna, at the family cottage. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Old Mill, Brule Room C, Toronto: Sunday, May 26th, 1-4 p.m. Please consider a memorial donation to the Herbie Fund in Jenny's honour at www.

