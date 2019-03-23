JEREMY HOLE

HOLE, JEREMY Jeremy passed peacefully away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Kensington Hospice. He will be missed by Janet MacLean, goddaughter YaoYao MacLean, sister Juliet Hole, niece Lissa, nephew Christopher and many friends. A memorial will be held on May 19th, 2:00 p.m., at Trinity-St. Paul's Church, 427 Bloor West. For more details: mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019
