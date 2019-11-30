LEW, JEROME STEPHEN April 10, 1970 – November 25, 2019 Jerome "Jeromeo" passed away peacefully after a 2-year fight with cancer on Monday, November 25th, at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Loving son of Gerald and the late Barbara (nee Wong) and stepmother Yvonne. Devoted brother of Andrea and her husband Anthony. Dear uncle of Aaron and Joey. Jerome is also survived by his Auntie Gloria Lew, Auntie Evie Wilson (Uncle Gordy), cousins and second cousins; David Wilson, Amaya, Gabe, Coral Wilson (Waddah), Saral Wilson (David), Mike Low (Gloria), Adam and Hillary. Jerome will be sadly missed by his many friends. Friends and family may visit at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff), on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Interment to be held in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street. Donations to Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation (palliative care unit and the chemo clinic) would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019