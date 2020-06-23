JEROME ZABLOCKI
ZABLOCKI, JEROME Jerome Zablocki passed peacefully on June 20, 2020, at Etobicoke General Hospital, Toronto, ON, at 82 years old. He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Genowefa (Gena) Zablocki (nee Jurczynski), and his loving children, Jaqueline Peca and Roman Zablocki. A cherished father-in-law to Mauro Peca and Karen Yeates. He was the proud and loving grandfather to Mathew Peca (Jenna), Kristin Peca, Jack Zablocki, Malinga Zablocki and Hannah Zablocki. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was incredibly generous, kind, and loved nature. He had a passion for gardening and animals, especially Tutti, Poa, Fred, and Bailey, his "grand-dogs". He cherished his summers spent on Manitoulin Island. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A book of memories is available at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com.

