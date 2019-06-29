STEVENSON, Jerry Douglas Died suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 72 at Humber River Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, Hugh (Steve) and Elsie (nee Hayward). Survived by his sister Judy. Jerry was a longtime employee of T. Eaton Co. He will be sadly missed by his sister and friends. Cremation has taken place, a private memorial will take place at a later date. Special thanks to everyone at Weston Terrace Community Centre for their care and compassion these last two years.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019