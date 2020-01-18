Home

JERRY HAWRYLUK

JERRY HAWRYLUK Obituary
HAWRYLUK, JERRY Passed away peacefully at the Streetsville Care Community, Mississauga on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved father of Brian Hawryluk (Michelle) and Linda Walters. Beloved grandfather of Amanda Dwyer (Sean) and great-grandfather of Holly and Riley. Beloved brother of Julie Taylor. Beloved uncle of Stacey Taylor (Serge Jarlian). Predeceased by his former wife Evelyn Melnick. Friends will be received at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Memorial Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donation to Sick Kids, Heart & Stroke Foundation, , or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
