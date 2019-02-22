HORNAK, Jerry Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born September 14, 1926 in Czechoslovakia, he immigrated to Canada in April 1949. Jerry was active all his life in the Footwear Industry. He retired as CEO and chairman of Status Shoe Corp., in 1992. Jerry was married for 54 years to his beloved wife Elizabeth and enjoyed travelling all over the world with her. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019