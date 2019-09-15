HRYNYSHYN, JERRY We are saddened to announce the passing of Jerry Hrynyshyn on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at age 92. Jerry was born on May 4, 1927, in the village of Ivachiv, west of Ternopil, in Western Ukraine. After WWII, Jerry worked as a miner in Belgium before immigrating to Canada in November, 1948, at age 21. He worked at a gold mine in Missinabie, Ontario, for a year and then moved to Toronto where he met and fell in love with his wife Adele Postello. We celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Jerry and Adele raised son Terry and daughter Karen. Daughter-in-law Helen, grandsons Christopher, Alexander, Lucas and Michael will miss his humor, wit and sagely advice very much. Jerry was a voracious reader of historical texts and he completed his autobiography in both English and Ukrainian. Visitation will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M2M 3W9, 416-221-1159. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 10 a.m. in the R. S. Kane Chapel with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Diabetes Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019