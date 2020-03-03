Home

JERRY MANDZY

JERRY MANDZY Obituary
MANDZY, JERRY Passed away February 29, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital in his 88th year. Loving and devoted husband to Daisy for 62 years. Cherished father to Louise and Brent and their families. Dear brother to Terry (Joan). Visitation of family and close friends will be held at Pine Hills Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020
