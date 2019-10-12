Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry (Yaraslow John) SOROCHAN. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket , ON L3Y 2P3 (905)-898-2100 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket 524 Davis Dr. Newmarket , ON L3Y 2P3 View Map Obituary

SOROCHAN, Jerry (Yaraslow John) Jerry died suddenly at his home in Thornhill, on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born in Oshawa on June 25, 1942, a son of Wasyl and May Sorochan. Jerry is survived by his three children, Bill (Katie), their sons Will and Dawson, Andrew (Katie), their children Miller and Hana and Sabrina (Bill Irwin), their daughters Mary and Melanie, as well by his former wife, Marilyn. In addition, he leaves his sister Natalie Dineen of Kitchener and his sister-in-law Marylin Sorochan of Woodstock. Jerry was predeceased by his brother Ray Sorochan and brother-in-law David Dineen. Jerry enjoyed a long career in education with York Catholic District School Board and Waterloo School Board. Jerry had a lifelong passion for travel and in recent years enjoyed several trips to Cuba, where he made many friendships. He took great delight in his grandchildren and enjoyed daily coffee with his friends in Thornhill. He remained proud of his Ukrainian roots. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. with Speeches at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at

