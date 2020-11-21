1/1
Jerry ZIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZIN, Jerry July 1, 1933 - November 9, 2020 In loving memory, of our dear husband and father Jerry Zin, who passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Providence Palliative Centre in Toronto at the age of 87 years just after 63rd wedding anniversary to his beloved wife Louise Rose Zin nee Shura, always loved and cherished by his only daughter Marianne, Zin and grandchildren Katrina Nicole ORLOWSKI and Adam Matthew ORLOWSKI, beloved brother of Wanda, Walter Zin (deceased) Olga Karpiuk and Vera Lantz. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the jumpstart program (Canadian tire) that gives money to underprivileged children for sports activities, one of my dads greatest passions. mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved