ZIN, Jerry July 1, 1933 - November 9, 2020 In loving memory, of our dear husband and father Jerry Zin, who passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Providence Palliative Centre in Toronto at the age of 87 years just after 63rd wedding anniversary to his beloved wife Louise Rose Zin nee Shura, always loved and cherished by his only daughter Marianne, Zin and grandchildren Katrina Nicole ORLOWSKI and Adam Matthew ORLOWSKI, beloved brother of Wanda, Walter Zin (deceased) Olga Karpiuk and Vera Lantz. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the jumpstart program (Canadian tire) that gives money to underprivileged children for sports activities, one of my dads greatest passions. mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com