BOND, JESSIE 1927-2019 Jessie Turnbull - head over heels in love with Bill, becomes Jessie Bond. Her life as a wife, mother and novice writer was shattered when she was widowed at 33 with two young children to care for. Within a year and a half she had earned her teaching degree and began building an exemplary career that would take her from the Maritimes to British Columbia and finally, to Ontario. She was passionate about teaching and treasured her students and her colleagues but the centre of her life was always family. Jessie retired to a country life in Stirling, Ontario at 60 and rekindled her love of writing, publishing 4 collections of short stories, all reflecting her Cape Breton roots and her insightful reflections on the women who were the foundation of her Maritime heritage. Her legacy of love and strength is remembered by her daughter Judith, her granddaughter Karina and her partner Talal, her son Jack and his partner Kevin, her step-son Steven and his partner Rob, her sister Hazel and her family, her brother Murray and his family, her late brother Omar's family, her late sister Marguerite's family and her countless friends and colleagues with whom she shared her life. While Jessie did not want a service or memorial to mark her death, the charity closest to her heart was The Grandmother's Campaign, Stephen Lewis Foundation.

