BRAND, JESSIE (nee JANET McMORRAN WILSON) 1910 – 2019 At North York General on May 6, 2019. Cherished by her husband Robert (deceased) and her daughter Beverley (David Stone). Beloved grandmother of Meredith (Amar Leis) and Megan (Martin Bidwell). Loving great-grandmother of Jessie Stone, Gabriella and Dylan Leis. Jessie grew up on Spencer Ave. in Parkdale, the daughter of the late Peter and Jean Wilson, and sister of Kay (deceased), Margaret (deceased) and Jim (deceased). Proud employee of the former Toronto Telegram, Jessie was a resident of North York for the last 80 years. Cremation has taken place. Private family memorial at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019